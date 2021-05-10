Tech sell-off drags stocks lower, pulling market below highs – WSIL TV

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have dropped in Asia after selling of several Big Tech companies pulled U.S. benchmarks lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 sank 2.8% and Hong Kong lost 2.4% early Tuesday. The S&P 500 lost 1% after spending the first half of the day wobbling between small gains and losses. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gave back 2.5% as Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google’s parent company fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had been higher for much of the day but dipped into the red in the last half-hour of trading. Small-company stocks also did poorly, dragging the Russell 2000 index down 2.6%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.59%.