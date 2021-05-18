Tech sell-off in the afternoon pulls stock indexes down; homebuilding activity dropped sharply in April – Charleston Post Courier

Late drop leaves stock indexes lower

NEW YORK — Stocks closed lower May 18 as a late sell-off in technology companies helped nudge stock indexes into the red for the second straight day.

The S&P 500 lost 0.9 percent, with most of the pullback coming in the last hour of trading. Apple, Facebook and Google’s parent all lost 1 percent or more as tech stocks fell broadly.

Banks, industrial and communication companies also helped drag the market lower, easily outweighing small gains by health care stocks, among others. Energy companies fell the most as the price of U.S. crude oil fell 1.2 percent. Treasury yields held steady.

Wall Street is also weighing the possibility of more inflation later this year and economic recovery as the coronavirus pandemic eases. That balancing act has contributed to a market pullback this month.

“Stocks appear to be in consolidation mode, digesting strong year-to-date gains on the heels of a superb first-quarter reporting period,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “We view this pullback that we’re experiencing over the last week or so as within the normal ebb and flow of a broad market that still has legs to trend higher.”

Home construction falls by 9.5% in April

WASHINGTON — U.S. home construction fell surprisingly sharply in April though that is follows the biggest jump in 15 years.

Construction dropped 9.5 percent in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.57 million units, the Commerce Department said May 18. That was down from a rate of 1.73 million units in March, which had been the best showing since the peak of the housing boom in 2006.

The report showed that applications for building permits, considered a good sign of future activity, rose 0.3 percent in April to an annual rate of 1.76 million units, a good sign that the April dip in construction will be temporary.

Ga. nuke plant delayed as costs mount

ATLANTA — Georgia Power Co. said May 18 that delays in completing testing means the first new unit at its Vogtle plant is now unlikely to start generating electricity before January at the earliest.

The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. had in recent years been aiming to complete the first unit in November, but officials said that testing began in late April, would take three weeks longer than expected and is unlikely to be completed before late June, adding more time to construction and startup.

The additional month will add another $48 million to the cost of the two units being built near Augusta. The project is now projected to cost more than $26 billion. Ultimately, most electric customers in Georgia will have to pay for the plant. Florida’s Jacksonville Electric Authority is also obligated to buy power from Vogtle.

The reactors, approved in 2012, were initially estimated to cost a total of $14 billion.

The second reactor is supposed to start operating in November 2022. The company said it is still on schedule.

A similar project that the former South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. and Santee Cooper were pursuing at the V.C. Summer nuclear plant in the Midlands collapsed in mid-2017, after years of delays and cost overruns that customers are still paying for.

JPMorgan names women to run key division

NEW YORK — JPMorgan Chase will promote two women to jointly manage the bank’s consumer finance division — the bank’s biggest business by far — potentially signaling that a woman may eventually run the nation’s biggest bank.

The bank said May 18 that Marianne Lake, who was chief financial officer for several years, and current CFO Jennifer Piepszak will become co-CEOs of the consumer banking business. Gordon Smith, who has run that division for several years, plans to retire at the end of the year.

The promotion of Lake and Piepszak into the bank’s second-most important post is a likely signal that JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who has been at the helm since 2005, is leaning toward choosing a woman to lead the company after he retires. Dimon has made no public statements on his succession plans.

Smith’s retirement is a sea change. He has largely been considered one of the most successful consumer bankers in the industry, creating such products like Chase’s Sapphire Reserve Card and heavily promoting Chase to use digital channels to reach customers.

Kia recalls vehicles for 2nd time

DETROIT — Kia is recalling more than 440,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. for a second time to fix a problem that can cause engine fires. And the automaker is telling owners to park them outdoors and away from structures because fires could happen when the engines aren’t running.

The recall covers certain Optima sedans from 2013-2015 and Sorento SUVs from 2014-2015.

The same vehicles were recalled last year because brake fluid can leak into a control computer, causing an electrical short. That can increase the risk of fire even when the vehicles are parked.

This time dealers will install a new fuse, inspect the computers, and replace them if needed. Owners will get recall notification letters starting July 2.

Documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators say the new fuse has a lower amperage rating, mitigating the potential for fire.

Fidelity to offer accounts to teens

NEW YORK — Looking to draw in the next generation of investors, Fidelity Investments is launching a new type of account for teenagers to save, spend and invest their money.

The account is for 13- to 17-year-olds, and it will allow them to deposit cash, have a debit card and trade stocks and funds. The teens can make their own trades through a simplified experience on a mobile app, with zero account fees or minimum balances, though the youth account requires a parent or guardian to have their own Fidelity account as well.

Fidelity says it’s the first such account designed for teens, but it’s only the latest step in a broad push by the industry to draw more first-time investors into the market.

Fidelity’s youth account will not put limits on how much or how often a teen can trade, though it won’t let them buy or sell cryptocurrencies, stock options or ETFs that use borrowed money to supercharge gains and losses. Fidelity’s hope is that parents and guardians will use the new youth account as a way to have conversations with their kids about how to safely invest for the long term.

Eco-fuel used on long-haul flight

PARIS — Air France-KLM is sending into the air what it calls its first long-haul flight with sustainable aviation fuel Tuesday. The Airbus jet is said to be using petroleum mixed with a synthetic jet fuel derived from waste cooking oils.

The company said the move toward sustainable aviation fuel is to support the creation of an industry that guarantees increasingly eco-responsible air transport. The jet was to fly from Paris to Montreal, with a mixture including 16 percent sustainable fuel.

It’s part of efforts by the industry worldwide to experiment with alternative fuels as regulators and governments tighten emissions rules for the coming decades. Other airlines and plane-makers are also experimenting with using varying levels of biofuels or different kinds of sustainable fuel.

Air France-KLM claimed to make the first regular flight with synthetic sustainable aviation fuel in February, from Amsterdam to Madrid.