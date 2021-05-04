LATEST

Tech sells off as Nasdaq plunges more than 2% – Reuters

The Nasdaq tumbled more than 2% on Tuesday as steep declines in megacap growth stocks pushed Wall Street below record trading levels, with investors seeking shelter in more defensive parts of the market.

Highly valued technology-related companies including Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Facebook Inc (FB.O) fell between 2.2% and 4.2%.The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropped over 2.3%.

Comments by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the potential need for rising interest rate further exacerbated the tech selloff, as investors worry higher rates would weigh on valuations of growth companies.

“It may be that interest rates will have to rise somewhat to make sure that our economy doesn’t overheat, even though the additional spending is relatively small relative to the size of the economy,” she said in taped comments at a virtual event by The Atlantic on Tuesday.

Seven out of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were down, with technology (.SPLRCT), communication services (.SPLRCL) and consumer discretionary (.SPLRCD) falling more than 1.7% each.

The defensive financials (.SPSY), materials (.SPLRCM) and energy (.SPNY) sectors managed to extend their gains from Monday, rising sightly in early afternoon trading.

“When you’re at all-time highs and the market pulls back, the ones that tend to lead to the downside are often the high-beta stocks such as technology,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

“When we have pauses or pullbacks people tend to move out of growth stocks into more defensive names.”

Fiscal stimulus, rapid vaccinations and the Federal Reserve’s accommodative stance have spurred a strong rebound in the U.S. economy and pushed Wall Street to record highs this year. The so-called “pandemic winners,” however, have recently started to fall out of favor.

By 2:05 p.m. ET (1805 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 72.32 points, or 0.21%, to 34,040.91, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 44.02 points, or 1.05%, to 4,148.64 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 343.71 points, or 2.47%, to 13,551.41.

The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Gartner (IT.N), which rose 12.7% after delivering better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Among other stocks, CVS Health Corp (CVS.N)gained 4.1% after reporting a first-quarter profit above analysts’ estimates and raising its 2021 forecast.

First-quarter earnings have been largely upbeat. Average profits at S&P 500 companies are expected to have risen 47.7% in the quarter, compared with forecasts of a 24% growth at the start of April, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Investors are also awaiting data through the week, including the Labor Department’s monthly non-farm payrolls due on Friday. The report is expected to show a rise in job additions in April.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.37-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 4.03-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 69 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 66 new highs and 87 new lows.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

13
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
Avatar Avatar
7
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Vincenzo Episode 20 Watch Online Streaming On Netflix App Star Cast
5
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Avatar Avatar
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Karthik Aryan will launch a new face in ‘Dostana 2’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top