Tech Stocks Climb Despite Disappointing Jobs Report – The Wall Street Journal

Technology and other growth stocks jumped and government-bond yields declined after disappointing jobs data suggested a potential slowdown in the pace of the economic recovery.

The Nasdaq Composite added 1% shortly after the opening bell, outpacing its peers. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.5%, a day after the broad-market index closed near its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 66 points, or 0.2%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.536%, from 1.561% on Thursday, on track for a sixth consecutive day of declines.

The monthly jobs report showed employers added 266,000 jobs in April and the unemployment rose to 6.1%. These figures significantly missed the expectations of economists who estimated that payrolls grew by one million and the unemployment rate fell to 5.8%. It sat at a record 14.8% in April 2020 in the midst of the early stages of the pandemic.

The jobs miss comes as many investors had ramped up bets that the economy was poised for a rapid upswing in coming months as businesses around the country reopen and many Americans have been vaccinated. The latest data dampened some of those optimistic projections.