Tech stocks gain, banks, bond yield drop after jobs report – SF Gate

NEW YORK (AP) — Indexes are opening flat on Wall Street Friday after a disappointing report on hiring in the U.S. caused bond yields to tumble. America’s employers added just 266,000 jobs last month, more than three times fewer than Wall Street’s experts had predicted. Healthcare stocks bucked the trend, led by McKesson, which rose after reporting its fourth quarter earnings. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped to 1.53%. The lower-than-expected hiring figures seemed to calm some of the inflation fears that have overhung markets for weeks, although the report also showed that average wages rose more than expected.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story appears below.