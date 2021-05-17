LATEST

Tech stocks pull down Wall Street – Yahoo News

Worries about inflation hurt tech stocks, and that sector in turn pulled Wall Street lower Monday. Shares of tech titans like Apple and Microsoft fell as signs of growing inflation pressures raised investor concerns that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy.

RiverFront Investment Group senior market strategist Rebecca Felton says corporate America is most anxious about inflation.

“Over 30% of companies reporting noted inflation is a concern, and we had really expected taxes might be the top of their list. But it was inflation, and we’re hearing everything from cost of shipping to an inability to attract workers.”

Investors will get signs of whether rising prices have hurt consumer demand when major retailers report this week, starting with Walmart, Home Depot and Macy’s on Tuesday.

Stocks ended well off the session’s lows. The Dow shed 0.2% while the S&P 500 lost a quarter percent and the Nasdaq dropped four-tenth percent.

Shares of both AT&T and Discovery fell after the owner of Warner Brothers and CNN said it’s spinning off its media empire to combine with Discovery’s lifestyle channels to create a standalone media giant.

Elon Musk’s tweets about Tesla’s bitcoin holdings sent shares of cryptocurrency related stocks south. Riot Blockchain dropped 6% and Coinbase declined 4%.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

100
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
95
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
71
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
56
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
49
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
42
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
41
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top