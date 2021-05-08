Tech Suffers 4-2 Loss to Memphis in First Round of NCAA Tournament – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

Box Score

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 30 Georgia Tech men’s tennis suffered a 4-2 loss to No. 38 Memphis in the opening round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Barksdale Stadium on Friday morning.

The Yellow Jackets finish the season with a 13-10 (6-6 ACC) record after qualifying for the tournament earlier this week. After Tech dropped the doubles point redshirt freshmen Marcus McDaniel & Andres Martin won their singles matchups at positions one and two, respectively, but saw the Jackets lose courts three, four and six. No. 28 McDaniel defeated No. 58 James Story 6-3, 6-2, while Martin posted a 7-6 (6), 6-2 win over No. 102 David Stevenson. True freshman Chen Dong went unfinished at position five against Jeremy Taylor in a 4-6, 6-1, 1-2 finish.

McDaniel is 16-8 overall in singles play this year, while Martin sits at a 17-8 record prior to the 2021 NCAA Singles & Doubles Championships which will be held May 17-22. The pair became the first freshmen duo to qualify for Singles & Doubles Championships in the same year.

Tech ends the year with a 91-57 (.615) record in overall singles. The Jackets cap off the 2021 campaign with a 44-31 (.587) record in doubles play. 2021 marked the first season since 2017 that the program qualified for the NCAA Tournament. A complete look at the Jackets stats throughout the year can be found here. It was the 13th time Byers Men’s Tennis Head Coach Kenny Thorne has guided the Yellow Jacket men to the NCAA Tournament.

