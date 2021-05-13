Tech Tidbits From Around NH – New Hampshire Business Review

LATEST

Kendall Davis

Kendall Davis, a recent graduate of Nashua Community College’s Promineo Tech Back-End Coding Bootcamp, has joined the NH Tech Alliance as an intern. She majored in Japanese Studies at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte and received the Benjamin A. Gilman Scholarship to study abroad at a J.F. Oberlin University in Tokyo, Japan. She has participated in York IE’s B2B SaaS Sales training and is applying for IBM’s New Collar Apprenticeship program.

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, has joined with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., in sponsoring a bill aimed at expanding opportunities for hands-on learning in STEM education. The Supporting STEM Learning Opportunities Act would invest in experiential learning opportunities to strengthen the pipeline of students entering the STEM workforce, especially from traditionally underrepresented groups like women and communities of color. The legislation seeks to address shortages in STEM expertise and strengthen innovation in the U.S. economy.

SilverTech, a digital marketing and web development agency based in Manchester, has announced the release of KuberaDX, a software- as-a-service content management platform built for banks and credit unions. The turnkey platform is designed to assist smaller financial institutions in providing their customers with an improved digital experience on their website, while staying within constrained budgets due to the pandemic. CEO Nick Soggu said that, as bank operations moved fully online during the pandemic, smaller financial institutions could not keep up with new, changing technology and customer expectations. He said KuberaDX specifically designed for banks and credit unions with smaller budgets to help them reach the same level of personalization, automation and flexibility as their competition.

Dover-based Kikori has launched of a new web app aimed at broadening access to social emotional learning activities by providing educators with resources and evidence-based activities for students. The platform has over 400 team-building activities that can be applied to in-classroom, physical distancing and virtual settings.

Nobis Group, an employee-owned engineering consulting firm, recently awarded scholarships to two 2021 high school graduates: Edmire Kabia of Lowell (Mass.) High School and Neil Kachappilly of Nashua High School South. They are pursuing higher education in the fields of civil engineering and environmental engineering, respectively.

Appcast, a Lebanon-based provider of programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, has been named to Inc. magazine’s 2021 “Best Workplaces” list. Based on employee feedback, the annual list recognizes American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely. The Inc. survey found that 100% of Appcast employees are engaged, with 95.65% characterized as highly engaged.

SuperDraft Inc. of Salem, which operates a daily fantasy platform, has partnered with Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Game Play Network Inc. to add casino-style games to its existing daily fantasy sports and free-to-play sports book offerings. GPN is a licensed racing company with a patented B2B platform that enables its brand partners to offer players the immediate ability to offer iGaming for real money in the vast majority of the U.S.

