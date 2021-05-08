Tech tip: Speed up your Windows or Mac’s startup the easy way – Komando

Remember back when you bought your computer? It was blazing fast, started up as soon as you hit the power button and everything was clean and tidy.

If your machine is a few years old, it’s taken a lot of wear and tear. The outside, and all those small ports, definitely need a good cleanup. Tap or click for my guide on the best ways to get the grime off your devices without ruining them.

Then you need to look inside. Tap or click for six smart ways to bring some life back to an old computer that really work.

Now, let’s speed up your startup time and get that computer back into fighting shape.

Reduce your startup time on Windows

In most cases, you can blame long startup times on apps and programs you don’t need during your PC’s wake-up process. You probably don’t need Zoom to start in the background. On the other hand, your VPN app should launch, so it’s always on.

Here’s how to see which apps load during Windows startup:

Click on the Start menu.

menu. Select Settings (cog icon) and click on Apps .

(cog icon) and click on . In the left menu, click on Startup. It should be the last option.

The Startup panel displays all the apps installed on your machine. If Windows has measured the impact of that app on your PC, you will see a rating next to it. Options include No impact, Low impact, Medium impact, and High impact.

An app with a high impact can slow down your startup time. Go through the list and determine which apps you don’t need immediately after startup. Toggle each slider next to the app to turn it on or off.

Pro tip: For a more straightforward view, filter apps by impact. This way, you can quickly see which ones have a high impact and adjust accordingly.

PROTECT YOUR NETWORK: 5 router settings to keep hackers off your cameras, smart speaker, and home network

Change startup apps on a Mac

Take a look at your Mac’s Dock. You likely have a string of apps and programs that open whenever your Mac starts. Be sure that you need all of them to launch when your Mac starts.

Click on the Apple menu and navigate to System Preferences .

and navigate to . Click on Users & Groups .

. Select your User Account, then click Login Items on the top right.

Here you’ll see a list of the applications that open automatically when you log in.

To prevent an app from running automatically, click on Remove a login item. Then select the app’s name that you want to block and click on the Remove button below the list.

You can use the checkbox to hide items that you still would like to launch. To add a new item, hit the plus symbol under the list and find it on your computer.

PRIVACY BOOST: The best free password manager for iPhones, iPads, and Macs is built right in .

NEED A HAND WITH A SLOW PC, SMARTPHONE ISSUES OR A SOFTWARE PROBLEM YOU CAN’T CRACK? Post your tech questions for concrete answers from me and other tech pros. Visit my Q&A Forum and get tech help now .