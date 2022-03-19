Tech trends | OLED – The Sun of Mexico

In a context like the one we currently live in, screens and televisions are a relevant part of our life at home; They allow us to have entertainment, connectivity and versatility to use them as a work tool. Given the demand for televisions that allow us to carry out more activities, innovation has been exponential, compared to the decades in which TV only changed from black and white to color.

We often think of technology as an immediate breakthrough, we see products as something we take for granted, but the innovative developments we see today are actually the culmination of years of work. An example of such innovation is OLED, a technology that may change the customer experience forever, and may even inspire the competition.

Currently, people who know about televisions are clear that the best television in the world has to come from OLED technology, which, due to its characteristics, makes it unique to offer the clearest image. The history of this technology has been rapid, it began in 1987, developed by Kodak, and it was in 2004 when some innovative but very expensive products were launched.

LG opted for this technology since 2010, with a 15-inch screen and two years later the first 55-inch model would be announced. Nearly 10 years later, competitors realized they were on the wrong track and turned to OLED. Sony recently introduced the QD-OLED TV A95K series, with a stunning picture, but priced out of reach for most consumers.

While Samsung understood that if it wanted to fight to have the best television in the world, it had to get into the OLED ring, a scenario that it had avoided for years and had even reviled, pointing out that it was a technology that did not offer enough brightness and that it was at risk of burning the image, as mentioned by Vicent Teoh, one of the most renowned analysts in the world on television when analyzing the S95B QD-OLED model of this Korean company.

Now that the main TV manufacturers are in OLED, they face not only having the best technology but also competitive prices, something that LG has managed to achieve thanks to the scale sales of these products.

The global OLED TV market grew 80 percent year-on-year to 6.53 million units in 2021 and according to manufacturer Omdia, the global OLED TV market is expected to continue to grow to eight million units this year, with a share of the segment in the entire television market estimated at 12.7 percent.

LG is the world’s leading seller of OLED TVs and estimates that shipments of these models nearly doubled to 4.05 million units last year.

LG has said it expects its OLED TV models to account for 42.1 percent of the $1,500+ TV market, which tells us that its presence in the premium market will continue to be sustained.

And it is that due to the need for smarter televisions, consumers are more judicious and want to have the best technology at a reasonable price.