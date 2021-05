Prev

Tech Tuesdays Virtual Workshop Series:

Drive Traffic to Your Business with Google

Tuesday, May 11 @ 7:00 PM

In this session, Maggie Carey of Master It Media, LLC, will discuss Google My Business accounts. With your FREE Business Profile, you can easily connect with customers across Google Search and Maps. Learn what you need to know to get started and optimize your Google My Business page.

This is a virtual program and requires a working email to participate.

Register Here