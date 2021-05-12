Tech volunteers fix BBMP’s bed management system in 100 hours – Times of India

A group of tech volunteers, IAS officers from state and zonal Covid war rooms, and senior BBMP officials went into a huddle last Wednesday to plug the loopholes in the BBMP’s bed allocation system. With many deserving patients failing to get a bed, this team worked for 100 hours to fix the technical issues so as to make it difficult to game the system.

Mayank Natani, a volunteer with software product think tank iSpirt, wrote in a LinkedIn post that iSpirt and eGov Foundation, established by Nandan Nilekani and Srikanth Nadhamuni , were roped in to revamp the Covid Hospital Bed Management System (CHBMS). “I was given the ownership of delivering the queueing and bed allocation systems while the eGov team decided to revamp the BBMP public dashboard. Our primary goals were to make the system more transparent, efficient and eliminate any possibilities of fraudulent behaviour,” Natani wrote.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya had tweeted last week about reaching out to Infosys co-founder and Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani to redesign the bed booking software, a day after the former accused municipal officials of taking bribes to allocate beds in Bengaluru.

Natani wrote that many volunteers responded to resolve the system. Finally, a few were identified last Friday to participate – Paypal senior software engineer Aishwarya Sankaravadivel, her colleagues Ganeson Ravichandran and Praveen Kumar, iSpirt volunteer Sudhanshu Shekhar and Satish Perala from Cybrilla. “Over the next 48 hours, with assistance from the CHBMS team, this volunteer team revamped the current queuing and bed allocation system! The revamped flows make it much harder for dishonest operators to game the system. Hospitals beds will now be allocated based on the patient’s position in the bed queue,” wrote Natani.

TOI had reported previously that the attempt was to transform the CHBMS into a unified dashboard that combines the information on bed management, and the private hospitals’ information management systems. “The system also has mechanisms to prioritise the patients who are critical or have special needs. The zonal doctor-in-charge will be able to facilitate such exceptions, but the necessary documentation will be tracked and logged in the system,” Natani said.

He expects the new system to handle the daily triaging and categorisation of over 20,000 Covid patients and efficiently allocate 13,800 beds available with the BBMP. “These last 5 days have been very memorable…kind of crazy!” he said in the post.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinEMail