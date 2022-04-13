Technical exploits at Real Madrid-Chelsea: Great help from Modric, Courtois was not even noticed

Real Madrid crawled through the eye of a needle against Chelsea on Tuesday. Royal was virtually eliminated, but Rodrigo took care of the crucial 1-3. However, it was mainly Modric’s assist that came out on top. Benzema delivered the verdict to Chelsea in extra time.

In particular substitute Rodrigo’s 1-3 assist to Luka Modric was to die for. The Croat was given time and space to look around and was given a right pass from the outside right. Technically sublime and completely determined to the centimeter.

Thibaut Courtois also showed in the 110th minute that he could do more than a stop ball. On the back pass, the national goalkeeper lost control. The ball jumped too far from his foot, but with a clever technical feat Courtois cut the flamboyant Havertz.