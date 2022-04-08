Technical masterpiece saves Barca (VIDEO)

Early in the evening, RB Leipzig and Atalanta Bergamo failed to decide (1–1) after their first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals. Moving quickly from score to score, David Zappacosta’s own goal helped the Germans score just before the hour mark.

It was the Italians who took control of the part immediately after a quarter of an hour’s play. Luis Muriel concluded with a brilliant combination and pushed a pass from David Zappacosta (17th, 0-1) in the back of the net. ,

Led by Brecht, fourth in the Bundesliga, the Germans inherited a penalty before the hour mark. Andre Silva went ahead and missed. However, in the process, Angelino retrieves the ball and sends it into the rectangle, pushing Zappacosta…