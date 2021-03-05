Tech’s Fastest Tennis Serve Zoom Past His Oponator

Loading...

Keep fast Tennis Serving during the match can prove to be a significant advantage.

Anything that gives the opposition less time to respond A big boost In the game, and players have long been looking for any way to gain upward momentum, especially on their first serve.

Nowadays, technology such as Hawk-Eye System It is developed to track precisely how fast a service hits. Tennis star.

So, what is the fastest tennis ever?

Fastest men serve

In 2012, Australia Sam Growth recorded service at 163.7 mph (263 km / h) during a Challenger event in Busan, South Korea, during the second round match against Uldzim Ignatic.

Although it is the world record for fastest service recorded, ATP does not formally recognize the record set in Challenger-level competitions. Thus, the tennis player’s service does not carry weight in official record books.

Of france Albano Olivetti recorded 160.0 mph service During 2012 Interangani Trofeo Lung Perel, which stands as the second fastest service in history.

In 2016, John Isner served with a velocity of 157.2 mph In the Davis Cup. Ivo Karlovic of Croatia entered at a rate of 156.0 mph.

Andy Roddick has the fastest service Was recorded in 2004, when he blasted in the Davis Cup / K semi-final round at a speed of 155.0 mph.

Additionally, Canadian tennis stars Milos Raonic, Who joined the ATP Tour in 2008, served 155.0 mph during a singles match at the 2012 SAP Open, recording the seventh fastest in history.

Marius Copil served 151.6 mph At the 2016 European Open, and Wimbledon’s fastest serve was recorded by Taylor Dent, who shot 148 mph in 2010.

The fastest service in 2020 was by Nick Kyrgios, Which performed at the Australian Open at a speed of 252 kilometers per hour.

While some of the top players in the game are the fastest servers, the biggest names in professional tennis do not try to break the racket with a big serve.

Former world No 1s like Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic are certainly capable of recording over 135 mph, but Prefer to go for accuracy rather than fast service.

Combined, those players have won 61 Grand Slam titles, so clearly serving speed is not the only thing necessary to win home.

Fastest Women Service

Owned by the speed record for women’s service Georgina Garcia Perez, who recorded 136.7 mph service At the 2018 Hungarian Ladies Open.

Belarus native Arya Sabalenka recorded 133 mph service In the 2018 WTA Elite Trophy.

Is the third fastest service among women Sabine Lisicki, whose 131.0 mph serve was recorded at the 2014 Stanford Classic. Their first-round service stood as a record for some time until they were broken by Sabalenka and Garcia Perez.

Venus and Serena Williams Have approximately the same top-service speed 129 mph and 128.6 mph, respectively at the 2007 US Open and 2013 Australian Open.

The fastest workers in women’s tennis history include Brenda Schultz-McCarthy, Ana Ivanovich, Naomi Osaka and Caroline Garcia.

