Tecno Spark 7 Price Launch Date In India Full Features Comparison & Images

Tecno Spark 7

The newest and popular smartphone manufacturing company Tecno has launched its brand new smartphone with the name Tecno Spark 7 in the Indian market on Friday and this smartphone is the entry-level smartphone by the company. The smartphone contains two storage configurations which si goes up to 64GB of internal storage and the smartphone contains a battery pack of 6,000mAh with dual rear cameras with a flash of the selfie. Apart from this, the smartphone comes with three distinct colour choices in which there are several modes are present include Time Lapse with Video bokeh and also supports Slow-Mo. This smartphone gives a tough competition to other brands mobiles such as Poco C3, Micromax In 1b, and Redmi 9A.

Tecno Spark 7

Tecno Spark 7 Price

The newest launched smartphone named Tecno Spark 7 with a price tag of Rs. 7,499 for the Indian market and this price is set for the 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage option. The other storage configuration such as 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage supports the price of Rs. 8,499. The smartphone carries the colour variants of Magnet Black, Morpheus Blue, and Spruce Green colour choices and it will ready for open for sale via Amazon from 16th April 2021 at 12 PM IST.

Tecno Spark 7 Specifications

The smartphone carries the dual-SIM support with a Nano sim and operates with the operating system of Android 11 with HiOS 7.5 on top and the smartphone come sowth a display of 6.52-inch HD+ with the pixels of 720×1,600 Dot Notch. The smartphone supports an aspect ratio of 20:9 and supports the screen-to-body ratio of 90.34 per cent with a peak brightness of 480 nits. The phone carries the speed of 2GB RAM option and powered by quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 SoC and on the other hand, the speed of 3GB RAM option which supports the processor of octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 SoC.

The phone carries the camera setup of a dual rear camera with 16-megapixel with the sensors of primary and supports the lens of f/1.8 and on the front side, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with the lens support of f/2.0.the smartphone supports the storage of 32GB and 64GB internal storage with the expandable option of up to 256GB via microSD. The phone supports the connectivity of 4G VoLTE with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 and also supports the GPS/ A-GPS with Micro-USB with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone supports the battery pack of a 6,000mAh lithium polymer which can give you a battery pack of 40 days on standby time. The phone supports the dimensions of 164.82×76.05×9.52mm. Stay tuned with us.

