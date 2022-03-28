Ted Cruz’s fight to keep Trump in power cost his friends, sparks questions from investigators

“Would you be willing to argue the matter?” Trump asked Cruz, as the senator later recalled.
“Sure, I’d be happy” if the court allowed a hearing, Cruz said as he responded.
The call was just one step in a collaboration that turned once bitter political foes into close allies for two months in an effort to keep Trump in the White House. Feather President’s false claims about stolen election. By Cruz’s own account, he was “leading the charge” to prevent the certification of Joe Biden as president.
An examination of The Washington Post’s actions between Election Day and January 6, 2021 shows how deeply involved he was, working directly with Trump to devise a plan that would keep him in power was widely felt to keep. As the cruise went…