Ted Hankey: Former double world darts champion accused of sexual assault | UK News

Former double world darts champion Ted Hankey has been accused of sexual assault.

Cheshire Police said the charge relates to an alleged assault of a woman in the county in September 2021.

A police spokesman said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorized the Cheshire Constabulary to accuse Edward Hankey of sexually assaulting a woman.

“The CPS decided to charge the 54-year-old after reviewing a file of evidence from the Cheshire Constabulary.”

Hankey, of Berry Hill, Stoke-on-Trent, has been released on bail and will appear at Warrington Magistrates Court on April 6.

The darts player, nicknamed “The Count”, won the BDO championship in 2000 and 2009, but his career has faded in recent years.

His last appearance in the now-closed tournament was…