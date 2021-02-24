Teddy Tamil Movie [2021] | Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release date

Teddy is an upcoming Tamil film written and directed by Shakti Sound Rajan. Produced by Gannanvel Raja, the film Teddy stars Arya and Sayesha in lead roles. Music director D Imman composes the background and lyrics for the film. Teddy’s breathtaking poster depicts Arya with a gun, while a computer-borne teddy bear appears behind him. The movie is set to release directly on the Disney + Hotstar platform on March 12, 2021.
Talking about the movie Teddy, Shakti Sound Rajan says, “Teddy Bear is the second most important character in the film. It is built entirely using CGI, and we have made it a demonstration and fight. I think this makes the film a new endeavor. “
|The director
|Shakti beauty Rajan
|the creator
|KE Gnanavel Raja
|The script
|Shakti beauty Rajan
|The style
|Action drama
|story
|Shakti beauty Rajan
|Enacted
|Arya, Sayyeshaa
|music
|D Imman
|The cinematographer
|S young
|Editor
|T. Sivanandiswaran
|Construction organization
|Studio green
|Release date
|March 12, 2021
|Language: Hindi
|Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam
Teddy movie poster
Teddy Tamil Movie Cast
Teddy Tamil Movie Teaser
Teddy Tamil Movie Songs
All the songs in the Teddy film were composed by D Imman.
