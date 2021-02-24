ENTERTAINMENT

Teddy Tamil Movie [2021] | Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release date

Posted on

Teddy is an upcoming Tamil film written and directed by Shakti Sound Rajan. Produced by Gannanvel Raja, the film Teddy stars Arya and Sayesha in lead roles. Music director D Imman composes the background and lyrics for the film. Teddy’s breathtaking poster depicts Arya with a gun, while a computer-borne teddy bear appears behind him. The movie is set to release directly on the Disney + Hotstar platform on March 12, 2021.

Talking about the movie Teddy, Shakti Sound Rajan says, “Teddy Bear is the second most important character in the film. It is built entirely using CGI, and we have made it a demonstration and fight. I think this makes the film a new endeavor. “

Click here to know Upcoming tamil movies

The director Shakti beauty Rajan
the creator KE Gnanavel Raja
The script Shakti beauty Rajan
The style Action drama
story Shakti beauty Rajan
Enacted Arya, Sayyeshaa
music D Imman
The cinematographer S young
Editor T. Sivanandiswaran
Construction organization Studio green
Release date March 12, 2021
Language: Hindi Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam

Teddy movie poster

Teddy movie

Teddy Tamil Movie Cast

Teddy Tamil Movie Teaser

Teddy Tamil Movie Songs

All the songs in the Teddy film were composed by D Imman.

for more information Tamil cinema news, Click here.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
930
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
906
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
832
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
726
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });