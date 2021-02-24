Teddy Tamil Movie [2021] | Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release date

Teddy is an upcoming Tamil film written and directed by Shakti Sound Rajan. Produced by Gannanvel Raja, the film Teddy stars Arya and Sayesha in lead roles. Music director D Imman composes the background and lyrics for the film. Teddy’s breathtaking poster depicts Arya with a gun, while a computer-borne teddy bear appears behind him. The movie is set to release directly on the Disney + Hotstar platform on March 12, 2021.

Talking about the movie Teddy, Shakti Sound Rajan says, “Teddy Bear is the second most important character in the film. It is built entirely using CGI, and we have made it a demonstration and fight. I think this makes the film a new endeavor. “

The director Shakti beauty Rajan the creator KE Gnanavel Raja The script Shakti beauty Rajan The style Action drama story Shakti beauty Rajan Enacted Arya, Sayyeshaa music D Imman The cinematographer S young Editor T. Sivanandiswaran Construction organization Studio green Release date March 12, 2021 Language: Hindi Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam

Teddy movie poster

Teddy movie

Teddy Tamil Movie Cast

Teddy Tamil Movie Teaser

Teddy Tamil Movie Songs

All the songs in the Teddy film were composed by D Imman.

