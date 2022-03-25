Teen dies after falling from amusement park ride at ICON park in Florida

a 14 year old boy dies Witnesses shocked when their frantic parents watched after falling off an amusement park ride in Orlando late Thursday Told a local Fox affiliate.

Disturbing footage of the incident shared on social media showed the boy descending 400 feet from an “Orlando free-fall” ride at ICON Park.

After the ride came to a halt, the frightened witnesses and other riders started screaming as the tragic teenager lay motionless only a few feet away from them.

“Oh dear me!” shouted a woman. “Bap re dad! He just fell! Baap re dad!”

Witnesses said the boy’s parents were watching when the incident happened around 11 pm.