LATEST

Teen dies after falling from amusement park ride at ICON park in Florida

Posted on
Teen dies after falling from amusement park ride at ICON park in Florida

a 14 year old boy dies Witnesses shocked when their frantic parents watched after falling off an amusement park ride in Orlando late Thursday Told a local Fox affiliate.

Disturbing footage of the incident shared on social media showed the boy descending 400 feet from an “Orlando free-fall” ride at ICON Park.

After the ride came to a halt, the frightened witnesses and other riders started screaming as the tragic teenager lay motionless only a few feet away from them.

“Oh dear me!” shouted a woman. “Bap re dad! He just fell! Baap re dad!”

Witnesses said the boy’s parents were watching when the incident happened around 11 pm.

Several people who witnessed the horrific scene alerted the deputy to the boy’s fall…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

655
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
544
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
479
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
453
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
434
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
410
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
396
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
395
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top