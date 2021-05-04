Teen Do Paanch (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

ENTERTAINMENT

Teen Do Paanch (Disney+ Hotstar Quix): Web Series Story, Cast, Wiki, Real Name, Crew Details, Released Date and More

Teen Do Paanch is an Indian mini web series. The series stars Shreyas Talpade and Bidita Bag. It is made under the banner of Me 2 Films and directed by Amitabh S Verma. It is the story of a couple, Vishal and Priyanka, who decide to adopt a child from an orphanage. The fun begins when they are won over by not one child but by three siblings and end up adopting all of them.

Title Teen do paanch
Main Cast Shreyas Talpade and Bidita Bag
Genre Drama
Director Amitabh S Verma
Producer Amitabh S Verma
Shruti Anindita Verma
Faqhrul husaini
Mehran Amrohi
Story and Screenplay Mehran Amrohi
Production House Me 2 Films

Cast

