Teen Do Paanch (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

Teen Do Paanch (Disney+ Hotstar Quix): Web Series Story, Cast, Wiki, Real Name, Crew Details, Released Date and More

Teen Do Paanch is an Indian mini web series. The series stars Shreyas Talpade and Bidita Bag. It is made under the banner of Me 2 Films and directed by Amitabh S Verma. It is the story of a couple, Vishal and Priyanka, who decide to adopt a child from an orphanage. The fun begins when they are won over by not one child but by three siblings and end up adopting all of them.

Title Teen do paanch Main Cast Shreyas Talpade and Bidita Bag Genre Drama Director Amitabh S Verma Producer Amitabh S Verma

Shruti Anindita Verma

Faqhrul husaini

Mehran Amrohi Story and Screenplay Mehran Amrohi Production House Me 2 Films

Cast

Related