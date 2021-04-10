ENTERTAINMENT

‘Teen Titans’ vs. ‘Teen Titans Go’: Which dynamic DC show rules them all? – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
'Teen Titans' vs. 'Teen Titans Go': Which dynamic DC show rules them all? – Film Daily

Between 2003 & 2006. Teen Titans the animated series aired on Cartoon Network for five seasons. Plans for a sixth season were up in the air for a bit but ultimately, that didn’t happen. After its cancellation, the movie Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo was released to assuage disappointment from fans.

Fast forward to 2013, and Teen Titans Go! was born. It has seven seasons so far with its most recent episode premiering in April 2021. When DC comic book lovers compare Teen Titans vs Teen Titans Go! which of these animated shows is actually better?

Contents hide
1 Teen Titans has its serious vibe
2 Teen Titans Go! has its playful vibe
3 The villains
4 The allies
5 The same love story dynamics
6 Teen Titans vs. Teen Titans Go! . . . the 2019 movie
7 Which dynamic DC show rules?

Teen Titans has its serious vibe

Teen Titans is known for having a very serious vibe. The artists on the show used darker, gloomier colors to depict every scene. The dialogue is often much heavier & thought provoking. The characters were drawn in a way that allowed them to fit in perfectly standing next to the traditional animated Justice League squad.

The fights that the Titans got into against their enemies would leave viewers at the edge of their seats wondering if good was truly going to be able to overcome evil. While jokes & comedic relief are certainly sprinkled throughout the show, it always remains somber & shadowy to some degree.

Teen Titans Go! has its playful vibe

For people comparing Teen Titans vs. Teen Titans Go!, it’s obvious that Teen Titans Go! has a far more playful vibe. The color schemes used are a huge indication that this version of the Titans isn’t meant to be so solemn. It is meant to be lighthearted, relaxed, and silly.

Starfire’s hair is bright pink, Cyborg’s got a goofy smile on his face, and generally, all the characters are drawn in much smaller sizes. They wouldn’t look right standing next to the traditional Justice League squad. Critics claimed that this version of the Titans was a lot more kid friendly than the version we saw in the early 2000s.

The villains

Major villains like Slade, Trigon, and Brother Blood appear in both versions of the show. The villains in Teen Titans vs. Teen Titans Go! are a lot more threatening to deal with though. Teen Titans villains are always so cunning & evil. They handle business ruthlessly, making viewers question who will win the battles in the end.

Teen Titans Go! villains are nowhere near as scary. It’s obvious the Titans are going to win pretty much every single time they start a fight against their enemies. Some of their less daunting villains went by the names of Pizza Bot, Bingo, Pickle, Meaty, and Teddy Bear. Bad guys that even sound very intimidating, right?

The allies

The helpful allies included in Teen Titans vs. Teen Titans Go!, made both shows a lot better. Both squads got help from Jinx, Kid Flash, Jericho, Bumblebee, Aqualad, and more. They were both able to receive assistance from Mas y Menos, Ravager, and even Wonder Girl from time to time.

Fans notice that the incorporation of allies always happens organically in Teen Titans. Whenever they genuinely need extra help, an ally is either there already or speedily on their way. The introduction of allies in Teen Titans Go! is typically done in a silly or random manner.

The same love story dynamics

The love story dynamics between Robin & Starfire existed in both Teen Titans vs Teen Titans Go! when Robin sat down to share his feelings for Starfire with her in Teen Titans, it was a heartfelt moment that meant a lot to them both.

He had to muster up the courage to express his feelings to her even though it was difficult for him to do. Throughout Teen Titans Go!, the flirtations between Starfire & Robin existed in a silly way the whole time.

Teen Titans vs. Teen Titans Go! . . . the 2019 movie

In 2019, an amazing movie featuring both versions of the Teen Titans squad was released. They end up having to fight against each other, which is really interesting to see since the artistic stylings are so different. Instead of destroying each other with their own matching powers, they end up teaming up to figure out why they’ve been pitted against each other.

Which dynamic DC show rules?

While both shows are awesome to watch, DC comic book lovers really appreciated the seriousness & gravity of the early 2000s Teen Titans. Teen Titans Go! is fun because of how silly it is, but it’s true that it’s geared towards a much younger audience. Teen Titans appeals to a slightly older crowd of DC comic book lovers who likely appreciate the depth of traditional comic book connections more.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
858
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
856
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
822
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
799
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
781
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
756
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
749
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
707
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
666
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
666
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top