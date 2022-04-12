Teen was third person in NZ whose death was linked to Pfizer Covid jab

Ashley Bloomfield confirmed on Tuesday that the third death in New Zealand linked to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was a teenager.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. (Source: 1news)

The health ministry announced the death on Monday night. The ministry said he had myocarditis when he died.

Heart conditions – usually caused by a viral infection, including COVID-19 – are a rare side effect of the Pfizer vaccine, with New Zealand having about 30 cases per million immunizations, according to MedSafe.

The Director General of Health said on Tuesday that the death was “very sad” and “quite sudden”.

Bloomfield said the man had shown no signs of a heart condition before he died.

He said that the Kovid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board has…