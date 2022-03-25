LATEST

Teenager Dead Free Fall ICON Park

Posted on
Investigators say just after 11 p.m., Thursday, they were called to the park as witnesses reported a 14-year-old boy fell off the Orlando Free Fall ride. The boy has not yet been identified by officials. (Sky 13)

Orange County, Fla. – According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a 14-year-old boy who fell and died from the Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park has been identified.

what you need to know

  • 14 year old boy fell from 430 feet long free fall ride

  • Sheriff John Mina said the teen, identified as Tyree Samson, had arrived from Missouri with the family of a friend.
  • The Sheriff’s Office is working to determine whether the incident was an accident

Investigators say that just after 11 p.m. Thursday, they were called to the park because eyewitnesses told a 14-year-old boy had fallen from a ride on the Orlando Free Fall.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina identified the teen as Tyree Samson during a press conference on Friday afternoon.

“It seems to be a terrible tragedy,” said Mina….

Read Full News

