Teenager Dead Free Fall ICON Park

Orange County, Fla. – According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a 14-year-old boy who fell and died from the Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park has been identified.
Investigators say that just after 11 p.m. Thursday, they were called to the park because eyewitnesses told a 14-year-old boy had fallen from a ride on the Orlando Free Fall.
Orange County Sheriff John Mina identified the teen as Tyree Samson during a press conference on Friday afternoon.
“It seems to be a terrible tragedy,” said Mina….