Teenager Dead Free Fall ICON Park

Orange County, Fla. – According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a 14-year-old boy who fell and died from the Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park has been identified.

what you need to know 14 year old boy fell from 430 feet long free fall ride

Sheriff John Mina said the teen, identified as Tyree Samson, had arrived from Missouri with the family of a friend. The Sheriff’s Office is working to determine whether the incident was an accident

Investigators say that just after 11 p.m. Thursday, they were called to the park because eyewitnesses told a 14-year-old boy had fallen from a ride on the Orlando Free Fall.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina identified the teen as Tyree Samson during a press conference on Friday afternoon.

“It seems to be a terrible tragedy,” said Mina….