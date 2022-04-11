Teenager dies due to stabbing in chest

A teenager died after being stabbed in the chest during a fight at Sydney’s Royal Easter Show on Monday night.

Paramedics were called to the Sydney Showground at around 8 p.m., where they found a 17-year-old boy with a stab wound to the chest and a 16-year-old boy with stab wounds to his leg.

The older boy was treated on the spot before being taken to Westmead Hospital in critical condition. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he could not be saved and died on the way.

The other boy was initially treated by St John’s Ambulance before being taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A man was arrested at the scene, photos on social media showed a man surrounded by police, his hands covered in blood behind his back.