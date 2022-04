Tejasswi Prakash buys Audi Q7, boyfriend Karan Kundrra couldn’t be more proud

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash on Tuesday became the proud owner of an Audi Q7. Tejasswi and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra were spotted taking possession of the luxury car. Karan was even seen planting a kiss on Tejasswi’s forehead as they stood in front of her new car.