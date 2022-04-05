Tejasswi Prakash buys Audi Q7 worth ₹1 crore, receives peck on her cheek from boyfriend Karan Kundrra. See pics

Television actor and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash bought a luxurious Audi Q7 on Tuesday. In the pictures shared online, Tejasswi and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra, whom she met on Bigg Boss 15, can be seen posing with the new car. In another video shared by a paparazzo account, Tejasswi is seen breaking a coconut in front of her new four wheeler. (Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor buys swanky Audi Q7 worth ₹80 lakh, after announcing her debut film Bedhadak. See pics)

In the photos, Karan can be seen giving a peck on Tejasswi’s cheek as the couple posed for a picture, with her new car. In another photo, Tejasswi posed solo for a picture with her car. Tejasswi’s Audi Q7 costs ₹1 crore on road in Mumbai. Last month, Bollywood actor Shanaya Kapoor had also bought the same car.