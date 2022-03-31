Tejasvi Surya leads protest to CM Kejriwal’s house, cadres vandalise property

A furious AAP launched a scathing attack on the BJP, alleging that the “life-threatening attack” on Arvind Kejriwal was “properly planned.”

The Delhi Police have arrested eight people in connection with alleged vandalism at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Wednesday, March 30. Members of the BJP youth wing, led by Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya, allegedly vandalised property outside Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to protest against his remarks on the movie The Kashmir Files. While the AAP lashed out at the BJP and called it a pre-planned attack, Tejasvi Surya, who is Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s National President, has dismissed the charges.

Tejasvi Surya was leading a demonstration to against Kejriwal’s remarks on the recently released controversial…