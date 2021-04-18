LATEST

Tejaswini Vivek (Vivek Daughter) Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images

Avatar
By
Posted on
Tejaswini Vivek (Vivek Daughter)

Tejaswini Vivek is an Indian mannequin and social activist. She is the daughter of probably the most versatile Kollywood Actor, Comic, and Activist Padma Shri Physician Vivek. As a mannequin, Tejaswini Vivek participated in a number of ramp stroll occasions. The comic’s daughter additionally runs an NGO named Prassanna to assist orphan children.

Right now (17, April 2021), her father and Actor Padma Shri Physician Vivek has handed away because of a Cardiac arrest in Chennai. This information shook up his household, followers, and movie fraternity with deep grief. The information unfold like a wildfire on social media and plenty of are posting their condolence on Twitter utilizing the hashtag #RipVivekSir.

Contents hide
1 Tejaswini Vivek Biography
2 Tejaswini Vivek’s Official Social Profiles
3 Attention-grabbing info about Tejaswini Vivek
4 Tejaswini Vivek Pictures

Tejaswini Vivek Biography

Title Tejaswini vivek
Actual Title Tejaswini vivek
Nickname Tejaswini
Career Activist
Date of Start But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Household Father: Late Actor Vivek
Mom: Arulselvi
Sister: Amirtha Nandhini (Architect)
Brother: late Prasanna Kumar
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification MBA.,
Faculty But to be up to date
School M.O.P, Vaishnav School for Girls, Chennai
Hobbies Listening Music and Dance
Start Place Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Hometown Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Present Metropolis Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Tejaswini Vivek’s Official Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/tejaswinivivekh

Attention-grabbing info about Tejaswini Vivek

  • Tejaswini walked in a number of ramps and trend reveals like LIBAzzar, Fatiz Bridal Emporio, and plenty of extra.
  • She is a health freak.
  • She is a pet lover and owns an Alsatian canine.

Tejaswini Vivek Pictures

Tejaswini Vivek Images
Tejaswini Vivek pic
Vivek Daughter
Vivek Daughter
Tejaswini Vivek pics
Late Actor vivek Daughter
Tejaswini Vivek photos
Tejaswini ramp walk
Tejaswini vivek
Actor Vivek Daughter Family

Thanks for visiting themiracletech. For extra biographies, click on right here.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
28
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
26
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
24
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
24
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
22
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
21
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
21
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
21
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top