Tejaswini Vivek (Vivek Daughter) Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images

Tejaswini Vivek is an Indian mannequin and social activist. She is the daughter of probably the most versatile Kollywood Actor, Comic, and Activist Padma Shri Physician Vivek. As a mannequin, Tejaswini Vivek participated in a number of ramp stroll occasions. The comic’s daughter additionally runs an NGO named Prassanna to assist orphan children.

⁣On the grand finale of the favored TV actuality present Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan has launched his new clothes firm ‘KH Home of Khaddar’. He mentioned that he bought the spark for this concept throughout his latest election marketing campaign notably after visiting the weavers of Kancheepuram. After their difficulties particularly after the lockdown, the actor determined to start out a khadi branding firm with many worldwide designers and promote handloom merchandise. Indian trend costume designer Amritha Ram can be part of the crew. The official announcement of KH HOUSE OF KHADDAR has made on the ultimate episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

Right now (17, April 2021), her father and Actor Padma Shri Physician Vivek has handed away because of a Cardiac arrest in Chennai. This information shook up his household, followers, and movie fraternity with deep grief. The information unfold like a wildfire on social media and plenty of are posting their condolence on Twitter utilizing the hashtag #RipVivekSir.

Tejaswini Vivek Biography

Title Tejaswini vivek Actual Title Tejaswini vivek Nickname Tejaswini Career Activist Family Father: Late Actor Vivek

Mom: Arulselvi

Sister: Amirtha Nandhini (Architect)

Marital Standing Single Religion Hindu Instructional Qualification MBA., School M.O.P, Vaishnav School for Girls, Chennai Start Place Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Hometown Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Present Metropolis Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

Tejaswini Vivek's Official Social Profiles

instagram.com/tejaswinivivekh

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/tejaswinivivekh

Attention-grabbing info about Tejaswini Vivek

Tejaswini walked in a number of ramps and trend reveals like LIBAzzar, Fatiz Bridal Emporio, and plenty of extra.

She is a health freak.

She is a pet lover and owns an Alsatian canine.

Tejaswini Vivek Pictures

