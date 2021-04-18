Tejaswini Vivek (Vivek Daughter) Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images

Tejaswini Vivek is an Indian mannequin and social activist. She is the daughter of probably the most versatile Kollywood Actor, Comic, and Activist Padma Shri Physician Vivek. As a mannequin, Tejaswini Vivek participated in a number of ramp stroll occasions. The comic’s daughter additionally runs an NGO named Prassanna to assist orphan children.
Right now (17, April 2021), her father and Actor Padma Shri Physician Vivek has handed away because of a Cardiac arrest in Chennai. This information shook up his household, followers, and movie fraternity with deep grief. The information unfold like a wildfire on social media and plenty of are posting their condolence on Twitter utilizing the hashtag #RipVivekSir.
Tejaswini Vivek Biography
|Title
|Tejaswini vivek
|Actual Title
|Tejaswini vivek
|Nickname
|Tejaswini
|Career
|Activist
|Date of Start
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Household
|Father: Late Actor Vivek
Mom: Arulselvi
Sister: Amirtha Nandhini (Architect)
Brother: late Prasanna Kumar
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|MBA.,
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|School
|M.O.P, Vaishnav School for Girls, Chennai
|Hobbies
|Listening Music and Dance
|Start Place
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Hometown
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Present Metropolis
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Tejaswini Vivek’s Official Social Profiles
Fb: But to be up to date
Twitter: But to be up to date
instagram.com/tejaswinivivekh
Attention-grabbing info about Tejaswini Vivek
- Tejaswini walked in a number of ramps and trend reveals like LIBAzzar, Fatiz Bridal Emporio, and plenty of extra.
- She is a health freak.
- She is a pet lover and owns an Alsatian canine.
Tejaswini Vivek Pictures
