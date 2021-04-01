Telangana Board Class 12th Practical Exam 2021 Admit Card Released, Steps to Download- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Telangana Board Class 12th Practical Exam 2021

– PC : My Result Plus

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examinations (TSBIE) has released the admit card for Telangana Board Class 12th Practical Exam 2021. The TSBIE has released the hall ticket for the assignment works of Environmental, Ethics and Human Values paper. The students who have to appear for the practical examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website.

Students will be required to enter the Telangana Board SSC Number or previous hall ticket number, and dates of birth to download the admit card online. Candidates can download the admit card for Telangana Board Class 12th Practical Exam 2021 with the help of the direct link mentioned below.

Telangana Board Class 12th Practical Exam 2021 Admit Card – tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Students can follow the simple steps provided below to download the hall ticket online.

Telangana Board Class 12th Practical Exam 2021 Admit Card – How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘AP Inter 2nd year Practical Hall Ticket 2021’ link

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter First Year Hall-Ticket Number or Aadhar Number

Step 4: Submit the details and the hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the details printed on the hall ticket and download it for further use.

Highlights

– The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examinations (TSBIE) has released the admit card for Telangana Board Class 12th Practical Exam 2021.

– The TSBIE has released the hall ticket for the assignment works of Environmental, Ethics and Human Values paper.