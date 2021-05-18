Tele-tech Firm Dubber Leases Dallas Offices, Launches New Call Recording Solutions » Dallas Innovates – dallasinnovates.com

LATEST

Tele-tech Firm Dubber Leases Dallas Offices, Launches New Call Recording Solutions

Dubber COO James Slaney [Background image: Dubber]

With WFM teams scattered all over, call recording can be vital. Dubber, a Melbourne, Australia-based telecommunications and tech firm with offices in Dallas, is on top of that with a wide new range of call recording solutions.

Dubber recently leased 3,508 square feet at Harwood No. 4 at 2828 N. Harwood north of downtown Dallas, according to the DMN.

On Monday, the company announced it has launched 12 next-generation Unified Call Recording solutions that create “seamless ability to enrich any conversation with AI and share with business applications.”

With Dubber’s solutions, companies can capture recordings in one location from all their voice, video, and text services. Once conversations are automatically captured, they’re stored in Dubber’s Cloud Storage and processed in its Dubber Voice Intelligence Cloud—where AI creates real-time insights, alerts, and more.

Designed for compliance managers and teams, the solutions more than triple Dubber’s voice intelligence offerings.

“More than 80% of crucial conversations with customers and employees take place using voice,” said Dubber COO James Slaney in a statement. “Not having access to accurate, compliant records in real-time puts leaders at a serious disadvantage. Dubber addresses that by unlocking the insights in every conversation.”

Three of Dubber’s core new solutions are Dubber You, Dubber Teams, and Dubber Premier, which “unlocks all Dubber functionality delivering AI-enriched insights,” the company said.

The solutions are designed to give business and government customers “flexible, affordable options so that users or teams can capture and use voice intelligence from recordings to transcriptions to sentiment analysis.”

Dubber also announced yesterday a full suite of solutions for compliance, legal, security, risk, and audit teams.

“Our new solutions make Unified Call Recording more flexible and available to businesses and teams of any size,” Slaney said in the statement. “We founded Dubber to eliminate the cost and complexity of capturing any conversation. For too many, the value of that conversation is lost the moment it ends. We’re making it simpler and easier than ever to end not knowing and comply.”

