Telefónica Tech acquires Incremental to strengthen its leading position in the UK IT market

Telefónica Tech has signed and completed today the acquisition of the British company Incremental, one of the fastest growing Microsoft partners in the United Kingdom, for up to 175 million pounds (about 209 million euros), including potential contingent payments linked to its future results. Telefónica Tech thus strengthens its capabilities and presence in the United Kingdom and Ireland, where it operates under the Telefónica Tech UK&I brand.

In the market since 2016, Incremental Group has two specialized key business areas. It is one of the leading Microsoft Dynamics partners in the UK and is also a major player in the data and analytics market. It has been named a Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle Award Winner for the past three years and is one of only two EMEA partners on the Microsoft Global Advisory Council for Data Analytics.

Incremental has experienced significant organic and inorganic growth in recent years. In early 2021, Incremental purchased Redspire to expand its capabilities in the financial services market and become one of the largest Microsoft Dynamics partners in the UK. In October 2021, it acquired the data analysis company Adatis, which made it possible to offer a comprehensive digital transformation proposal to the group’s clients.

Their headquarters are in Glasgow, although they have offices throughout the UK, as well as capabilities in Bulgaria and India. In total, it has more than 350 employees, thus bringing the workforce of Telefónica Tech UK&I to nearly 1,000 workers. In this way, the British subsidiary contributes almost 25% of Telefónica Tech’s global workforce.

One of the largest Microsoft partners in the UK

The amount of the operation means valuing the company at 13.7 times its gross operating profit (EV/OIBDA) and 14.2 times its operating cash flow (EV/OpCF), based on its forecast results for the next year and excluding potential synergies.

With this new acquisition, Telefónica Tech significantly increases the scale and skills in Microsoft technologies, making it one of the largest Microsoft partners in the UK, with 16 Gold skills and 5 Advanced Specialisations. With these capabilities, Telefónica Tech consolidates its leadership position in the UK market, considered the largest IT services market in Europe and the fastest growing.

The incorporation of the capabilities of business applications, power apps, data analytics and management What it has Increasing Telefónica Tech UK&I’s portfolio of cloud services will allow it to have an end-to-end cloud offer for medium-sized customers, large companies and Public Administrations.

José Cerdán, CEO of Telefónica Tech, comments: “We are delighted that this acquisition will allow us to strengthen our position as a leader in the UK IT services market. We can now offer end-to-end Microsoft services, including digital transformation, managed services and data analytics, and achieve attractive cross-selling synergies with Telefónica Tech UK&I, complementing each other and positioning ourselves as a leading UK company focused on Microsoft” .

Neil Logan, current CEO of Incremental Group, states: “I am immensely proud of what Incremental has achieved since its inception just over 5 years ago. As we look to the next stage of our evolution, it was important for Incremental to have the right long-term support. Being part of Telefónica Tech propels us into the next phase of our journey and allows us to further scale the business, creating exciting opportunities for our people and our customers”.

Telefónica Tech consolidates its organic and inorganic growth

This new acquisition by Telefónica Tech adds to the operations carried out last year: the integration of acens, the purchase of Altostratus, the acquisition of Cancom UK&I, now Telefónica Tech UK&I, and the incorporation of Geprom, which served to strengthen their capabilities in Industry 4.0.

As Telefónica announced in the past 2021 Annual Results, Telefónica Tech closed the year with an annual increase in revenue of 33.6%, approaching 1,000 million euros. This consolidates the unit as a growth engine for Telefónica and continues to progress in one of the key pillars of the strategic plan that the company presented at the end of 2019.