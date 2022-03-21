Telefónica Tech buys a technology company in the United Kingdom

José María Álvarez-Pallete, president of Telefónica.

Alejandro Garca EFE

Telefnica Tech buys Incremental, a technology company from the United Kingdom. The firm acquired is specialized in providing digital transformation services based on Microsoft business tools.

Telefnica Tech, the technological subsidiary of the Spanish operator, has closed the acquisition of Incremental, a British digital transformation and data analytics firm for £175 million, a maximum of €209 million. This cipher