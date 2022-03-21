Telefónica Tech closes its second large purchase in the United Kingdom and reinforces itself as a Microsoft supplier | Companies

Telefónica has announced that it has signed and completed today the acquisition of the British company Incremental, one of the fastest growing Microsoft partners in the United Kingdom, for up to 175 million pounds (about 209 million euros), including potential contingent payments linked to to its future results. It is the second major acquisition made by Telefónica Tech in the British market, after taking over Cancom UK&I in the summer of 2021, for nearly 400 million.

In a statement, the teleco indicates that elefónica Tech thus strengthens its capabilities and its presence in the United Kingdom and Ireland, where it operates under the Telefónica Tech UK&I brand.

The operator explains that Incremental Group has two key specialized business areas. It is one of the leading Microsoft Dynamics partners in the UK and is also a major player in the data and analytics market. It has been named a Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle Award Winner for the past three years and is one of only two EMEA partners on the Microsoft Global Advisory Council for Data Analytics.

“Incremental has seen significant organic and inorganic growth in recent years. In early 2021, Incremental purchased Redspire to expand its capabilities in the financial services market and become one of the largest Microsoft Dynamics partners in the UK. In October 2021, it acquired the data analysis company Adatis, which made it possible to offer a comprehensive digital transformation proposal to the group’s clients,” says Telefónica.

Their headquarters are in Glasgow, although they have offices throughout the UK, as well as capabilities in Bulgaria and India. In total, it has more than 350 employees, thus bringing the workforce of Telefónica Tech UK&I to nearly 1,000 workers. In this way, the British subsidiary contributes almost 25% of Telefónica Tech’s global workforce.

Telefónica also specifies that the amount of the operation means valuing the company at 13.7 times its gross operating profit (EV/OIBDA) and 14.2 times its operating cash flow (EV/OpCF), based on its expected results for the next year and excluding potential synergies.

With this new acquisition, Telefónica Tech significantly increases the scale and skills in Microsoft technologies, making it one of the largest Microsoft partners in the UK, with 16 Gold skills and 5 Advanced Specialisations. With these capabilities, Telefónica Tech consolidates its leadership position in the UK market, considered the largest IT services market in Europe and the fastest growing.

This new acquisition by Telefónica Tech adds to the operations carried out last year: the integration of Acens, the purchase of Altostratus, the aforementioned acquisition of Cancom and the incorporation of Geprom, which served to strengthen its capabilities in Industry 4.0.

As Telefónica announced in the past annual results for 2021, Telefónica Tech closed the year with an annual increase in revenue of 33.6%, approaching 1,000 million euros. This consolidates the unit as a growth engine for Telefónica and continues to progress in one of the key pillars of the strategic plan that the company presented at the end of 2019.