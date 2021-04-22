Telemundo plans for their most-extensive Spanish-language Olympics coverage ever

There have been fairly just a few bulletins from networks the previous few weeks on their plans for 2021 Summer time Olympics protection. Earlier this week, Telemundo introduced their plans, and so they’re extra intensive than we’ve ever seen for Spanish-language U.S. protection. Right here’s extra on that from a launch:

Telemundo Deportes, the unique Spanish-language dwelling of the Olympic Video games within the U.S., gears as much as current essentially the most intensive Olympic protection ever in Spanish-language media with over 300 hours of Tokyo 2020 programming. Telemundo community will current 187 hours of reside competitions and TMT recap specials, whereas its cable community Universo will present 122 hours of reside protection. Your complete linear providing may even be obtainable reside through TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app. Protection kicks off Wednesday, July 21 with the Girls’s Soccer Competitors reside on Universo at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. “We’re preparing for an additional historic Olympics presentation at Telemundo that may present followers essentially the most intensive and genuine protection ever, that includes their favourite sports activities competitions and galvanizing tales,” stated Ray Warren, President, Telemundo Deportes. “Telemundo will cowl the largest tales of the Video games, with a deal with the sports activities Latinos are passionate for like soccer, boxing and basketball. We would like our viewers to expertise the most effective performances throughout disciplines, and essentially the most compelling tales of the Hispanic athletes on their quest to make historical past.” Through the Olympics, on most days Telemundo and Universo will current no less than 12 hours of reside sports activities protection all through the night time and early morning. As well as, Telemundo will current a two-hour recap present highlighting the most effective Olympic tales of the day, each weekday at 1 p.m. ET/PT starting Monday, July 26 via Friday, August 6.

As per that launch, Telemundo will do 17 days of Olympic protection, specializing in soccer, boxing, basketball, baseball, volleyball, and seashore volleyball. They’ll additionally air preview exhibits on July 17 and 21. Right here’s extra info on these:

Tokyo 2020: En Busca del Sueño Olímpico (In Seek for the Olympic Dream), a one-hour look into the tales across the lots of of athletes who will expertise the Olympics this summer season, their origins, their motivations and the drive that pushes them to struggle for his or her desires and by no means quit. The present will air Saturday, July 17 on Telemundo at 5 p.m. ET/PT adopted by a re-air on Universo at 8 p.m. ET/PT. · Tokyo 2020: El Camino Dorado (The Golden Path), an inside take a look at the Olympics, the highest tales to observe and the nuances of the host metropolis. The present will air on Wednesday, July 21 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Telemundo and 10 p.m. ET/PT on Universo.

It’s actually notable to see Telemundo scaling up the quantity of hours of reside protection they’re offering. We’ll see how their protection goes this summer season.

[Photo from NBC Sports Group Pressbox]