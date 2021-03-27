“Tell your defense to stop it”: Mac Jones, Alabama NFL QB Draft Prospect, Told Off Nick Saban’s Defense After Bombing Touchdowns | The Miracle

Mac Jones is a aggressive and aggressive participant. In actual fact, Jones’ aggression as soon as led to him telling off Nick Saban’s first group protection.

Jones was enjoying as a scout group QB in follow sooner or later, and his love for the sport couldn’t be helped. He would preserve throwing touchdowns towards the protection which finally fed head coach Nick Saban up. Jones’ response was one thing you’d count on from the Alabama product.

Studying up on Bama QB Mac Jones, fascinating background. As a scout group QB in a single prax he saved throwing TD bombs towards the first group D. Saban informed him to chop it out. His response? “ Inform your protection to cease it” — trey wingo (@wingoz) March 27, 2021

That form of confidence, to inform one of many best faculty coaches within the historical past that his protection must step up proper to his face, tells you every thing about Jones. He needs the fireplace, and he’s not afraid of anybody.

Additionally Learn: ‘Leaking the Mac Jones curiosity could possibly be an influence transfer concentrating on the pats”: What does the 49ers draft commerce imply for the New England Patriots.

Mac Jones & His Alabama Profession

Jones loved a stellar junior yr at Alabama. It was this spectacular third yr that has scouts turning their heads and questioning whether or not Jones is definitely worth the funding or not.

For reference, he threw for 4,500 yards to associate with 41 touchdowns and solely 4 interceptions. These numbers led the SEC and the NCAA in 2020.

Additional, Jones had the best completion share within the NCAA at 77.4. He additionally gained the 2020 consensus All-American award, the 2020 Davey O’Brien Award, and the 2020 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award.

Simply his physique of labor on this one yr, it’s simple to see why Jones is such a wanted quarterback. Nevertheless, the truth that his sample-size is so small raises some questions. Can he nonetheless carry over that form of a efficiency within the NFL, or was he a one-time surprise?

Moreover, analysts deliver up the truth that Jones had each high prospects Najee Harris and Heisman Winner Devonta Smith on his group, suggesting he was “carried” by them. Nonetheless, these numbers are nonetheless adequate to make Jones a primary spherical prospect for positive.

How excessive he goes depends upon how a lot groups are keen to threat.

The place Will Mac Jones Be Drafted?

Mac Jones undoubtedly looks like a primary spherical prospect, however which group will need to choose him? A number of groups who maintain the highest ten draft picks have quarterback wants to deal with just like the New York Jets, the Jaguars, and perhaps even the San Francisco 49ers.

Nevertheless, prospects like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance have generated extra buzz round themselves. Thus, might Jones fall all the best way to a middle-order group? Somebody, like perhaps the Patriots?

The Pats maintain the fifteenth decide, and if Jones continues to be out there Belichick could need to gamble on the younger sign caller. In spite of everything, Cam Newton has but to show he’s a long-term reply at quarterback, and the Pats didn’t make any trades or signings to amass anyone to problem his place. So, might they do it by means of the draft? Time will solely inform.

The Patriots are an apparent vacation spot for Garoppolo, though they could possibly be zeroed in on Mac Jones or simply not keen to commit a whole lot of cap area to QB this yr. It’s tough to see how Garoppolo would make the 2021 end result a lot totally different than Newton would — Sigmund Bloom (@SigmundBloom) March 26, 2021

Additionally Learn: NFL commerce information: High 3 touchdown spots for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo after mega Miami-SF draft commerce