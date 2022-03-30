Telstra boss Andy Penn sacked despite claims he is running – channelnews

Back in October 2021, Telstra president John Mullen reassured investors that chief executive Andy Penn had the full support of the board. Now Penn has been ousted by the same board and Vicki Brady, seen by many as the more capable operator, has been anointed as the new CEO.

The move comes at a time when Telstra is desperately struggling to figure out its future, with insiders telling ChannelNews that their 5G roll out has been a “huge failure”.

We are also told that a former prime minister was told that Penn was to be sacked a week earlier by a Telstra board member.

Replacing Penn is Vicki Brady, a former Optus executive who has been described as “a breath of fresh air, a woman who knows how to communicate…”.