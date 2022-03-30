Telstra CEO Andy Penn resigns – channelnews

Telstra boss Andy Penn has stepped down, with CFO Vicki Brady replacing him as CEO with effect from September 1.

Penn has spent nine years at the company, with the last six years as CEO. His departure comes as a surprise, given that Penn had strapped his wagon to the company’s new T25 strategy, which he was believed to have seen in play in 2025.

“Andy has led Telstra through a period of significant change and will be known for his courage in setting a bold ambition through the T22 strategy to deliver a transforming experience for customers, shareholders and employees,” said President John Mullen said.

“There is no doubt that the strategy has delivered beyond expectations and laid the foundation for Telstra’s recently announced T25 strategy and renewed focus on growth and innovation.”

Tomorrow Telstra…