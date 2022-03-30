Telstra CEO Andy Penn will retire, CFO Vicki Brady to step down in top job

Mullen said the restructuring efforts that began in 2018 cut costs at Telstra by $2.5 billion and set the stage for its future growth by simplifying its products and services and improving the telco’s core network. Telstra will soon split into four new entities under one holding company to better attract outside investment under the T22 plan.

Vicki Brady will take over as Telstra’s CEO on September 1. Edwina Pickles

“In recent years, Andy has not only ensured the successful delivery of our T22 commitments, he has provided leadership in a truly extraordinary time as we navigate through the challenges of the pandemic as a company and as a nation ,” said Mr. Mullen said in a statement.

Mr. Penn also dismissed about 8000 employees as part of the T22 strategy.

