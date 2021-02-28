Telugu audiences are real heroes: SK-TheMiracleTech

ENTERTAINMENT

Telugu audiences are real heroes: SK

The first Telugu hockey film A1 Express starring Sudeep Kishan is scheduled to release on 5 March. A total of 14 technicians are debuting with the film, including director Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu. Today, a pre-release ceremony of the film is held and Ram has participated in it as the chief guest.

Director Dennis revealed that Sundardeep Kishan gave up many of his crazes to look fit in the role of a hockey player. “We try 200% for the film and the A1 Express is going to be a definite shot hit.”

Lavanya Tripathi said, “A1 Express is close to my heart. I learned hockey and also did bike riding for the film. We worked hard in Kovid’s time to complete the shoot. Sudeep is a good friend of mine for years. He is very supportive all the time. “

Sandeep Kishan said, “The Telugu audience is the real hero. Only Telugu films are becoming blockbusters. In fact, only the Telugu industry is celebrating the success of pre-releases and successes. A1 Express is a very difficult film to make and everyone helped my director Dennis make his work easier. Lavanya Tripathi is a good friend of mine and gave her best for the film.

Someday, I hope I will dance like Rama. He was the first person I met before I entered the industry. Suma Ekka gave commentary for the last 23 minutes of climax hockey parts. We are providing whistles in theaters and enjoying the film like a celebration. “

Hero Ram said, “It is indeed a very good thing that, Sudeep Kishan has completed 25 films in such a short span of time. Besides, he is stepping into various businesses and winning all that. Lavanya Tripathi is a She is a very enthusiastic person and she is the most entertaining actress I have ever worked with. I wish Sudeep and the entire team all success. “

