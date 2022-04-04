Temperley fails to recover, falls 2-0 at home to Atlanta – InfoRegión

Temperly fell 2-0 in a match of the date 9 of the Argentina First National tournament against Atlanta at home on Sunday night and has not been able to cross a championship which so far has only 2 wins and 8 points.

Coach Gaston Aguirre engaged Gasolero in a 4-4-2 formation with Matias Castro in goal; Mauricio Rosales, Ezequiel Rodriguez, Gaston Bozanich and Pedro Sauto in the defensive line; Ezequiel Gallegos, Lucas Pittinari, Tobias Reinhart and Agustin Elion in between; and Faisundo Pumpido and Franco Toloza in the attack.

This approach did not allow them to open scoring in their own stadium against Atlanta, which had found its way into the championship after an uncertain start and a second consecutive victory.

The…