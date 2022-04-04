Temperley lost 2–0 to Atlanta.

Disappointing performance from Temperley. For the 9th day of the first national tournament, they lost 2–0 at home against Atlanta. It was the fourth loss out of five matches at the Alfredo Berenger Stadium, where their strength should be.

Gasolero’s good start weakened as the minutes passed, where Atalanta captured the ball, game, and got a two-goal gap.

Under the leadership of the aliens, the local people were more aggressive. “10”, lying on the right, had a clear start and supplied his teammates well. And although there were no clear plays in front of the target of the ragos, the territorial domain was marked.

But Bohemian woke up on time. Galliano, Marcioni and Fernandez began to meet together, play, make blanks and beat …