Temperly 0 – Atlanta 2

At the start of the game, Celeste tried to dominate and looked for a shot on goal with Reinhart’s cross, but Pampido and Toloza never put themselves in a good position for it.

Atlanta began to grow and was unstoppable.

On top of that, Tucu Rodriguez, a good game, gets injured. After Central departed, the Bohemian goal came by Galliano with a shot from the side that Castro could not measure up to and could not contain.

Then, two minutes later came the visitor’s second blow with a cross and Klusener’s header made it 2-0.

In the second half, Gasolero was too timid in search of a discount.

But with…