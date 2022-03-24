Tempers Flare In Miami Heat’s Loss To Golden State

The disappointment eventually got the best of the Miami Heat.

In the third quarter of their 118–104 loss to the Golden State Warriors, Heat coach Eric Spoelstra and forwards Udonis Haslem and Jimmy Butler were involved in a heated verbal exchange during the timeout.

Kendra Bomb Adebayo had to stop Haslem from Butler. Spoelstra was disappointed by Butler pointing a finger at him.

“We have a very competitive, great group and we were getting ours” [butts] “In two straight games we weren’t playing to the level we wanted to play,” Spoelstra said.

The Heat have now lost two straight games against teams without their Superstars. Warriors Steph Curry, Kel…