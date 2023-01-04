Ten Hag praises the growing confidence in Manchester United

Dutch coach Eric Ten Hag believes that the state of confidence is constantly increasing in the ranks of his team after the victory over Bournemouth 3-0 on Tuesday evening, but he stressed that it is still too early to think about the possibility of competing for the English Premier League title.

Manchester United ranks fourth, one point behind runners-up Manchester City, who face Chelsea on Thursday.

“It’s a big step,” Ten Hag said.

“Confidence is growing and that’s a good sign,” Ten Hag was quoted as saying by the British news agency (PA Media). of playing as a team.

He pointed out, “If we continue this philosophy, it is possible, but we have to deal with each match separately and not think about what awaits us in the long run. We are now in January, so it has not passed until the middle of the season, which we are talking about.”