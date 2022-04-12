Ten shot in mob attack on New York subway train

A suspect has survived an attack on a Brooklyn subway train in New York City on Tuesday, in which 10 passengers were shot and at least 16 were injured.

New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said five of the victims were in critical condition, but none were life-threatening. He said the incident was not being investigated as a terrorist incident.

The attack happened around 8:30 a.m. during a morning commute between 25th Street and 36th Street stations in the Sunset Park area of ​​Brooklyn. Police said the suspect released a smoke grenade or other incendiary device before opening fire at the passengers.

“As the train was on its way to the station, the subject put on a gas mask, then opened a canister that was in his bag and…