Tenacious 10-man Canada falls to Costa Rica in 1st loss of World Cup qualifying campaign

Canada’s bid to seal World Cup qualification was halted on Thursday after a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica in which Canadians saw a man down for nearly two-thirds of the match.

But the future remains bright, with Canada (7-1-4, 25 points) now looking to seal the deal at a sold-out BMO field against No. 62 Jamaica (1-6-5, eight points) on Sunday in Toronto where a draw will send them to Qatar 2022. They finished the following Wednesday on the road against qualifying number 63 Panama (5-4-3, 18 points).

“We’re not looking over our shoulder. [Our] Luck is in our hands,” Canada coach John Harderman said. “We have the quality here, we have the spirit to go and win it straight. We can control our destiny. … we’ll take care of business this weekend. And if there is no attention there,…