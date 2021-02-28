Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Tennessee State Tigers vs. Austin Peay Governors Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Tennessee State vs. Austin Pei Broadcasting

Date: Sunday, February 28

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Fortera Stadium, Clarksville, TN

Network: ESPN +

Tennessee State (0-0) vs. Austin Peay (0-1) Game Preview

Why would tennessee state win

The Tigers were able to recover the chain back in 2019 with a strong passing attack which should again be dangerous.

The experience and upside of the offensive line is a factor, and the D has a strong-looking secondary to deal with, an Austin Peay passing game that wasn’t bad in a 27-21 loss to Tennessee Tech, but had some mistakes and late. Stopped.

The Governors changed it four times and awarded 13 penalties in the loss – the state of Tennessee can use the help and mistakes.

Why Austin Peay Will Win

Austin Peay played like a team in the February Spring Season opener.

It was not very aggressive, but the defense held Tennessee Tech to 156 yards as it filled everything on the ground and was fine against a passing pass attack. The problems were on offense with four turnovers, but the attack was balanced, the passing game worked, and if there were just big mistakes and not cheap, they had it.

What is going to happen

Expect the governors to fix the mess.

After making mistakes and problems from that fourth quarter, they would be completely fed up, they would do a better job of controlling the clock, and they would come away with a win over a Tennessee State team that would go on to score, but Won’t come away with a win, like he did back in 2019.

Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Prediction, Line

Austin Peay 31, Tennessee State 16

Row: Austin PY-14.5, O / U: 57

