Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Tennessee Tech vs. Jacksonville State Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 28

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

Network: ESPN +

– All CFN Fearless Predictions

Tennessee Tech (1-0) vs. Jacksonville State (0-0) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on the NFL, Go to BetMGM

Why Tennessee Tech will win

In a slightly struggling win after a brutal clash, Tennessee Tech managed to come away with 17 fourth-quarter points in a thrilling 27–21 win over Austin Peay.

The Golden Eagles struggled aggressively, but they forced four takeaways, controlled the clock, and took advantage of every opportunity.

And they got into the game of work.

For what it’s worth, Jacksonville State is coming without a warm-up and the Golden Eagles have at least something to work with. Skills are a good group of people who should be able to get up and do something as the season progresses, but…

Why Jacksonville State Will Win

Is 156 yards. How many people came with Tennessee Tech against Austin Peay.

The running game went nowhere, the passing attack was a struggle, and unless the team had some scoring drives to go away, it’s not like working O.

Jacksonville State has a passing attack that should be fine from the start, one of the best offenses in the OVC, and if it can get off to a tough start and press the Golden Eagles, they should be fine.

What is going to happen

The Jacksonville State running game should end early, but can the team survive the turnover bug that killed Austin P? Giveaways and turnover margins were a major issue for the 2019 Gamecocks, but the offense would surpass some of the turnovers that would keep Tennessee Tech in the game.

Tennessee Tech vs. Jacksonville State Prediction, Line

Jacksonville State 30, Tennessee Tech 17

Bet in college football with BetMGM

Line: Jacksonville State-14, O / U: 55

Must see rating: 2

5: Stanley Tucci: Discovery of Italy

1: Clarisse