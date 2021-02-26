Tennessee vs. Auburn College Basketball Game Preview

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Auburn Tigers Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Tennessee vs Auburn Broadcast

Date: Saturday, 27 February 27

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Location: Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

Network: ESPN

– Of all CFN berserk predictions

Tennessee (16-6) vs. Auburn (11-13) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on college basketball, Go to BetMGM

Why would tennessee win

This is a Tennessee team with a strange way of going dead cold from the field, but the Auburn defense could be the cure for that.

It’s not very difficult when it comes to volume – when they’re off, they Close, And they lost. In the last eight games they are 40% off the field at 0–3 and when they do so the 5–0 does not falter.

Auburn has held no less than 40% in the last seven games and has done it just once in the final 16.

Why would auburn win

Tennessee is not good enough from three and it is not very good on the boards.

Auburn Knight has a whole range of issues defensively, and it doesn’t force enough mistakes and runs too easily along the way, but it does lead the nation in blocks and is great on the boards.

No, the Tigers are not going to stop Tennessee from the field on a regular basis, but whenever there is a lapse, they will clean it up – they have only double-digit offensive boards twice in the last eight games.

What is going to happen

How much do you care about the pattern?

Some teams have a way of getting up for the game, letting the next one down, then following it up with a good performance, and back and forth.

Tennessee has won win-loss-win-loss in its last five games and now has to go on the road to deal with a desperate team that basically has to win everything from here to even consider something fun goes.

However, Auburn’s defense won’t stop the Vols. There is a reason for that pattern for Tennessee – the team cooled off against defenses that came with great games. The Tigers won’t do it, the Tennessee D will do their part, and the Vols will add to the misery.

Tennessee vs Auburn prediction, line

Tennessee 81, Auburn 72

Bet in college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Coming, O / U: Coming

Confidence of ATS out of 5: Coming

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: above freezing temperature

1: Zoom callers from Florida, Cabo etc.